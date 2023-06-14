Look who's in town? Fans swarm Ion Orchard to catch a glimpse of Cha Eun-woo

The face genius is in town, and fans are scrambling to get a glimpse of him.

South Korean idol Cha Eun-woo arrived in Singapore on Tuesday (June 13) and took to Instagram to post photos later at night, tagging Singapore in the location.

Here for the launch of the Privée Dioriviera Fragrance as the global ambassador for the brand, Eun-woo stopped by the Dior boutique in Ion Orchard at 11am today, and is scheduled for another appearance at the Dioriviera Tanjong Beach Club pop-up at 6pm.

And predictably, he was swarmed by a sea of screaming fans at the Orchard mall.

"I just arrived yesterday and the weather is nice," he said during an interview at the event, adding that he had kaya toast in the morning.

A fan who went down for the event posted a TikTok video, saying that it was the "best 8.5 minutes" of their life and that their eyes were "blessed".

Many other TikTok videos have been uploaded since, and despite the last-minute notice of his appearance, Ion Orchard was filled to the brim with fans trying to see the star.

However, it seems that the situation got chaotic as the emcee could be heard in one video warning that the people at the front of the crowd were getting "squished" and telling fans to "stay calm".

Eun-woo debuted as a member of Astro in 2016, and gained popularity two years later after starring in the 2018 drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty. He continued to appear in hits such as True Beauty (2020) and Island (2022).

Earlier this month, his company Fantagio confirmed his appearance in upcoming thriller drama Wonderful World. He will reportedly take on the role of Kwon Sun-yool, a student who drops out of medical school and faces hardships.

