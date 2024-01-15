Looking for CNY snacks? Here's what local celebrities are releasing this year

Chinese New Year 2024 is upon us, and the festivities just aren't complete without a plethora of snacks.

For those looking for bak kwa, ang ku kueh, pineapple tarts and more — these local celebrities have got you covered with their CNY snack drops.

Tangerine bak kwa by Xiang Yun, Pan Lingling and celebrity chef Cao Yong

Local actresses Xiang Yun and Pan Lingling first joined forces with celebrity chef Cao Yong back in 2021 to create F&B brand Ju Xing Ji, and this year they're back with everyone's favourite pork jerky, bak kwa.

Their tangerine bak kwa is made of non-frozen Australia pork leg meat and from a "four-generation secret family recipe". Like their previous mooncake drops, their bak kwa is marketed as being free of preservatives and artificial colouring.

The bak kwa, a collaboration with heritage brand Kim Joo Guan, will set you back $98 for a box of 600g, but you can get a 10 per cent discount for two boxes, 16 per cent for three and 18 per cent for four boxes or more.

Preorders are available now on The Wonder Shop and the first 100 people to order three boxes or more will get a jufu wooden box with their bak kwa.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C11kxAey2Ze/[/embed]

Ang ku kueh by Charlyn Lin

TV host Charlyn Lin started making ang ku kueh, a traditional Chinese sweet made of glutinous rice flour, during the Covid-19 pandemic and has since set up a home-based business with her sister selling the treat.

Named Jiak Diam Diam, which means "eat sweetly" in Teochew, the brand is releasing special CNY-themed ang ku kueh for the Year of the Dragon.

You can preorder your Dragon Huat Hock box set of 12 pieces or the larger Dragon Big Eats box of 28 by sending them a DM on Instagram at @jiakdiamdiam or sending a WhatsApp message to 8282 7168.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C11qMiTymar/[/embed]

Pineapple tarts, pastries and cookies from Rebecca Lim's family

The Lims' Kitchen is releasing pineapple tarts, pastries and a bunch of cookies this CNY.

The bakery, run by actress Rebecca Lim and her older brother Daniel, has a Lunar Pastry Box available for $37 which includes taro sweet potato croissant, scallop XO baton, salted egg cruffin, salami pineapple danish and brioche bomb.

They are also offering pineapple tarts at $30 per box and cookies in three flavours — almond, orange chocolate and dark chocolate sea salt — for $28.

Pre-orders are available now on their website, and if you place them before Jan 21, you can use code HUAT to enjoy $8 off on a minimum order of $88.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2CGWgFvyWx/?hl=en[/embed]

Yuzu bak kwa by Ben Yeo

Local host-actor and chef Ben Yeo's Singapore Chee Cheong Fun is bringing back their yuzu-flavoured bak kwa from CNY last year.

In a collaboration with Kim Joo Guan, the bak kwa comes at $58 for a box of 500g, but currently has an early-bird special until Jan 31 where they're $48 a box. Delivery costs $10 per location and is not available on Sundays or the first three days of CNY (Feb 10 to 12).

They're also selling their original chee cheong fun at $28 and have a limited edition ang bao design at $18 this festive season.

Orders can be placed on their website.

Cookies, tarts and savoury snacks from Bong Qiu Qiu

Content creator Bong Qiu Qiu is releasing a whole plethora of goodies for her bakery brand Qookee this CNY.

Her handmade cookies cost $18 a tub and come in seven flavours — matcha, melon, berries, latte, salty lychee, chrysanthemum and chocolate. For the tart section, you have nutella tarts for $22, Sarawak honey tau sar piah for $42 and shallot oil tau sar piah for $16.

If you're looking for something savoury, you can get cuttlefish rolls or sugared cuttlefish rolls for $28, fiery spicy or double seaweed corn cones for $12, chiku crisps for $25 and nyonya egg rolls for $22.

With a minimum purchase of $50, you also get a five-pack of Qookee ang baos.

You can place your orders on their website.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1lD1HXyQfo/[/embed]

Pineapple tarts, cookies and tiramisu by Fann Wong

Actress Fann Wong's Fanntasy Bakes has launched their Prosperity Bundle, which comes with three desserts: Pineapple tarts, butter pecan cookies and tiramisu.

You can order the box through their website for $88, and stay tuned for our review on the Prosperity Bundle.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C13lrgNSbBf/?hl=en[/embed]

Love letters, popiah rolls and more from Bonnie Loo

The newest celebrity to bring us homemade snacks this CNY is Singapore-based Malaysian singer-actress Bonnie Loo.

On her new page Eat Will Huat, the 29-year-old is selling both savoury and sweet snacks.

You can get love letters for $25 a tin, gula melaka kueh bangkit for $22, Korean seaweed crisps for $18, pineapple tarts for $26, cuttlefish crisps for $18, arrowhead chips for $16 and snowy berry nutty cubes for $24.

Then there's the popiah which comes in three flavours — mala, salted egg and snowy sugar — and costs $22. You can also get the popiah trio as a bundle at $55.80 and a classic trio — love letters, kueh bangkit and pineapple tarts — at $62.80.

Free deliveries are available for orders over $150 and you can get a free can of premium abalone for orders over $88.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C14ExEoyxFf/[/embed]

