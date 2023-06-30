'Looks like she hasn't slept in months': Viewers shocked by Zoe Tay's appearance in video

She's an exceptional woman who's gone the distance in local showbiz, but no matter how far Zoe Tay's travelled, she can't escape the inevitability of ageing.

An Instagram video post by Icon Singapore featuring Zoe has shocked netizens due to the uncharacteristically bad condition she appears to be in, which starkly contrasts her other posts on social media.

In the video, the 55-year-old veteran actress is seen giving a run-down of the outfit she's worn to a Bulgari event in Bali.

She explained that the luxury brand had provided her with snake-themed jewellery in the form of a necklace and bracelet.

Zoe complemented the jewellery with a fuchsia dress that sports a plunging neckline, accentuating Bulgari's necklace and the large green gem embedded in it.

However, it wasn't just the jewellery that the dress emphasised — the low-cut dress also drew attention to her chest.

"Wear something simpler and you'll look nicer, this low-cut dress doesn't suit you," a user wrote in the video post's comments section.

[[nid:633843]]

Other netizens also noted that her skin looked really bad in the video, perhaps due to faults with her makeup or with the environment the video was shot in.

In particular, Zoe's makeup didn't hide her wrinkles and dark eye circles, "which is possibly one of the easiest things to cover up", another comment stated, adding that the makeup artist ought to be fired.

Additionally, the skin above her right eyebrow appeared to be of a darker tone than the rest of her face.

Said another: "What happened to the makeup? Very unflattering. Ah Jie looks like she hasn't slept in months."

Some also felt that the video itself was partly to blame, asking if something had happened to the video editor or the filters that would usually be used to beautify her.

Not everyone felt that her look was something inherently negative, however, as another user said: "I'm glad she's ageing naturally."

Just a month ago in May, Zoe shared on Instagram images of herself playing by a beach in a swimsuit, with many expressing their admiration for her beauty.

"Still the queen of Mediacorp," a user had commented.

[[nid:631369]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.