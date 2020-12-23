Lorde returns to posting reviews on her onion ring devotee Instagram account

Lorde has returned to posting reviews on her onion ring devotee Instagram account @onionringsworldwide.

The Royals hitmaker let her alternate account gather dust for three years after she was revealed as the owner back in 2017. But over the weekend, she made a big comeback to the account, which is dedicated to posting reviews on the different onion rings Lorde has tried around the world.

Lorde's first comeback post featured a snap of some of the deep-fried vegetable snacks, and the caption read: "Don't call it a crumb back…"

The 24-year-old singer then went on to share three further pictures of her most recently ranked rings, where she also explained that her absence was due to how "embarrassed" she felt ordering onion rings after her identity as the owner of the account was leaked.

She wrote in one caption: "I've got to be honest with you, this reviewer stopped ordering onion rings after her identity was leaked to the press in the great debacle of 2017. I'd get a smile and a wink from waitstaff- it got embarrassing, you know? But it occurred to me that some things are too good to let the internet spoil."

Lorde confessed to owning the account back in June 2017, after fans speculated she was behind the amusing posts because she and members of her team were among the 24 followers the account had at the time. It now boasts 15.6k followers.

Speaking about her reasons for starting the account as she admitted ownership, the Green Light hitmaker said at the time: "I naively didn't realise that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places. I think they're underrated as well. I don't think they get enough credit."

The bio on the account still reads "Every onion ring I encounter, rated", as it did when Lorde first set it up.