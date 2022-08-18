Losing weight for Stranger Things allows David Harbour to do simple things such as sprint across the street

David Harbour says getting into exercise "opened up a whole new world" to him.

The Stranger Things star found improving his fitness "felt like a rebirth" as he could do "simple little things" like running away from oncoming traffic.

The 47-year-old actor told People magazine: "It opened up a whole new world, [I'm] a lot more pliable and a lot more teachable, even in my mid-40s, than I ever imagined it could be. And it felt like a rebirth. It was really refreshing and really exciting to feel like after months of training like, Oh now I can just sprint across the street if a car comes. Just simple little things like that that were really exciting for me."

David - who dropped 80 pounds to play Sheriff Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi series set in the 80s - over the past few years "developed a new relationship" with his body.

However, despite the transformation, The Hellboy star - who tied the knot with singer Lily Allen, 37, and is now step-father to her two daughters Ethel, 10, and Marnie, nine - loves his "big body" the same as his "lean athletic body" after training for eight months for the latest season of the Duffer Brothers-created show.

David said: "I love my big body as much as I love my lean athletic body. Something about being an actor is you are allowed to live in different skin and I like being a chameleon in that way. I much prefer to be more of a chameleon, and figure out how it feels to be in a different skin."

David admitted that his newfound passion was sometimes something he found "tiring".

He said: "When you're training for something, you get experts around, trainers and nutritionists, and that's really helpful, but also it gets tiring. I am an artistic, creative personality who, in general, doesn't love to be told what to do.

I like to forge my own path. And so it gets a little tiring when you have all these people sort of telling you what to do and so you kind of want to go off and just do your own thing."

ALSO READ: David Harbour fears Stranger Things child actors will never grasp reality of normal life