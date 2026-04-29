Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan kiss as they sing love duet for first time

They've played couples on-screen for years. Now, Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan are serenading each other in a duet for the first time.

In a music video released on April 26, the Hong Kong actors, both 55, starred as a couple whose love transcended time.

Besides their compelling chemistry, a highlight of the Beyond Time and Space MV is their kiss at the end, which sent their fans into a frenzy on social media.

According to a HK01 report, Louis said that it took four days to film the music video.

And while the kiss scene in the MV only lasts a few seconds, the director had asked Louis and Jessica to extend the scene.

"I had no choice but to agree," the actor said.

"The final cut of the kissing scene is not very long, but we actually filmed a long shot... The most important thing is that the scene looks good."

When asked to specify how long they took to film the scene, Louis laughed: "Are you kidding?"

The actual filming time took about a minute, but because of the rotating camera, the moment felt longer to the actor.

Louis and Jessica also appeared on a YouTube livestream for the Beyond Time and Space MV's premiere, sharing interesting things that transpired on set.

The love duet is a good opportunity for them to fulfil their dreams, he said, adding that the lip-lock was filmed in the bustling lobby of a hotel.

When asked if they had felt awkward while filming the kiss, Jessica said she was fine. Louis, on the other hand, felt a little embarrassed, but he was glad the production team had cordoned off the filming area.

Just before filming that scene, Louis licked his lips, which made Jessica break character immediately.

"I didn't do this action with any intention. That's just how we behave normally," he explained.

"We were just having fun," Jessica chimed in.

Louis and Jessica have co-starred in movies including Back To The Past (2025), G Storm (2021), and A Witness Out of the Blue (2019), and played lovers in TVB series including Man's Best Friend (1999), Detective Investigation Files IV (1999), and A Step Into The Past (2001).

While there have been speculations that they have taken their relationship from reel to real life, both actors, who have known each other for over three decades, insisted that they are good friends and treat each other like siblings.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com