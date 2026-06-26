Louis Partridge didn't think he would be considered to play James Bond

Louis Partridge didn't think he would ever be in consideration to play James Bond.

The 23-year-old actor — who made a breakthrough in 2020 Netflix movie Enola Holmes — is thought to be in contention to replace Daniel Craig as the next 007, and such speculation has left the star surprised.

Asked if he had ever thought he might be in consideration to play Bond, he told Variety: "No, no. Not yet at least.

"But that's something to keep in mind."

Partridge had minor roles in 2015 movie Pan and 2017's Paddington 2, as well as a part in 2019 historical drama series Medici, before getting a huge break in Enola Holmes.

He appeared alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter in the mystery movie.

Amid speculation linking him to Bond and other roles, Partridge — who previously dated pop megastar Olivia Rodrigo — is confident he is on the "right path" in his career and is excited about what is to come.

Asked if he expected so much attention on his personal life, he said: "I did not, but it's a part of the job and I'm grateful to feel like I'm on the right path.

"I feel good about where I'm at. I've got more to do."

Since shooting to fame, Partridge admits he tries to surround himself with "good people" and doesn't pay too much attention to social media.

He added: "The social media stuff can get a bit noisy sometimes, but it's important to have good people around you — and to figure out for yourself what's important outside of looking at your phone, to be honest, which is surprisingly hard to do these days. I'm not gonna lie.

"It sounds silly to say, but that's quite tricky to do today."

In 2024, Partridge told how he didn't see himself as a celebrity because he still lived with his parents at the time.

Asked if he thought of himself as a celebrity, he cringed as he told GQ Hype: "I guess living at home kind of helps. I'm hardly living the high life. You can sort of entertain it for a little bit, but I think it's important to drop it as soon as possible."

But the Disclaimer star admitted he does "enjoy" red carpet events.

He said: "I do really enjoy it, the showbiz and the red carpets. It's not like you present your work, step back, and people enjoy it. You're selling it."

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