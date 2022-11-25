'Love doesn't know math': Cher reflects on relationship with boyfriend 40 years younger

Cher has insisted "love doesn't know math" as she reflects on her relationship with Alexander Edwards.

The singer recently confirmed she is in a relationship with her 36-year-old boyfriend – who is 40 years younger than her – and while she has admitted the age gap "looks strange on paper" even to herself, she doesn't think it's an issue.

She tweeted: "A. E. says love doesn't know math. We're grown ups."

A fan commented with a message of support and urged her to ignore any naysayers, noting "one person's happiness doesn't depend on what others think or say".

The 76-year-old singer responded: "Babe, some march to a different drummer, I dance to one."

Meanwhile, another fan asked what her beau's best qualities are, and the star had a cheeky answer ready.

She wrote: "He's kind, smart, hilarious... and we kiss like teenagers."

Earlier this month, Cher confirmed her romance with the music producer by sharing a photo with Alexander – who has three-year-old son Slash with model Amber Rose – with a red heart emoji.

On paper This Looks

strange (Even 2 ME)

A.E Says ♥️Doesn’t

Know Math — Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022

Days earlier, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a date night at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Nov 2.

Responding to those calling out their age difference, Cher snapped back: "I'm not defending us. Haters are gonna hate… doesn't matter, [we're] not bothering anyone."

When another user questioned Alexander's "motives and intentions", she replied: "Haven't you got anything else to do? Let me explain, I don't give a f**k what anyone thinks."

Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, 60, with whom she had a 16-year age gap.

The music legend has been married twice before to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

