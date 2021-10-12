Love life like a K-drama: Hwang Jung-eum pregnant 4 months after withdrawing divorce

Korean actress-singer Hwang Jung-eum's love life has been quite a whirlwind recently.

In Sept 2020, she filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Lee Young-don, a former professional golfer and businessman.

Then in July this year, Jung-eum's agency C-JeS Entertainment shared that she no longer had plans to call off her marriage.

The agency's statement read: "During divorce mediation, Hwang Jung-eum [and her husband] came to understand the differences in each other's opinions. Through deep conversations, they decided to continue as a married couple."

It looks like they have truly managed to work out their differences and are even expanding their family.

On Tuesday (Oct 12), Jung-eum's agency revealed that she is currently pregnant and due next year.

A Korean media outlet has also reported that her husband is happily awaiting the birth of their second child, and is doing his best to take care of Jung-em during her pregnancy.

The couple got married in an elaborate ceremony in 2016, and welcomed their first child in 2017.

