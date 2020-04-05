Love Within: Make your own movie at home during circuit breaker

Calling on all Singapore residents who are bored staying at home: we have a challenge for you!

Instead of being idle, why not put your creativity to good use? Especially if you are a budding filmmaker, this could be your big break.

So what's the challenge, you ask? It's to create a short film to document your heartwarming stories of family life during the circuit breaker period. If your film is shortlisted, you will get to see your creation on the big screen!

Organised by mm2 Entertainment, in collaboration with AsiaOne and Cathay Cineplexes, this online video challenge invites you to act, direct and create a short story around the theme of love at home.

Entitled Love Within, the challenge is about sharing stories of the unconditional love that families share, and what gets them through their struggles during this difficult time.

"We are looking for messages of hope, positivity and love — all the things that the world needs right now, " said Ng Say Yong, Managing Director of mm2 Entertainment.

"We know that everyone has a story to share; and since everyone is staying at home it might be a good opportunity to capture that story on video for posterity, " he added.

There are two conditions to this challenge that participants should take note of.

Firstly, all video entries must be shot within the home with only the people residing in that home. This is in compliance with the social distancing measures put in place by the government (sorry, you can't ask your aunties or grandparents to be in your video if they are not living with you).

Secondly, all entries must be within three to five minutes in duration. Enough time to film an extended music video or a short story about how loving your household members are.

The video challenge is open to all residents of Singapore and entries will be judged by a panel of well-known Singaporean directors, including Wee Li Lin, K. Rajagopal, Sanif Olek and Gavin Lim.

"So much has happened since the start of this year and whatever stories and perspectives come out of these happenings will be very interesting to see, " said Love Within judge Wee.

To give everyone a fair chance, the video challenge will be separated into two categories — a Professional category meant for members of the media community and an Open category for everyone else. Three winners from each category will receive a cash prize of $1,000.

Closing date for entries is June 1, 2020. You can register here.

Now, here's the best part — a compilation of the best video entries will be presented to the public in an awards ceremony to be held in July at The Cathay. Subsequently, the films will made available in public screenings for free under the Go Local Go Cinema initiative at Cathay Cineplexes. Cinemas are currently closed during the circuit breaker period.

Additionally, participants can join a series of free masterclasses hosted online by the judges. In these classes, the judges will go through some filmmaking basics as well as share their experiences in storytelling and creating a positive viewing experience.

