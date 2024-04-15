'Love you lah': Cha Eun-woo rizzes up audience with fan service at Singapore concert

From professions of love to wearing over-the-top outfits, South Korean idol-actor Cha Eun-woo's fan service at his Singapore fan concert was next level.

Here on his Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] tour, held on April 13 at The Star Performing Arts Theatre, the 27-year-old made an epic opening with a cover of 10 Minutes by veteran singer Lee Hyo-ri while donning a sparkly blue coat.

He continued the set with the track F***ing Great Time from his newly released solo album Entity and had fans screaming as he did body rolls while teasing them with glimpses of his toned abs.

The theme of the concert was a unique one: the audience was "invited" to go on a whimsical journey with him in an elevator and each segment was represented by different floors.

On the 97th floor - a deliberate choice to match his birth year 1997 - Eun-woo answered questions and obliged requests submitted by fans, and this was where he went all out with his fan service, interacting with concert-goers in English, Korean and a little bit of Singlish.

Putting on angel wings, he had everyone squealing with a cute, albeit cheesy, line in English: "I brought this from heaven."

That was only the first of the many props he wore, and it seemed like Eun-woo biting a rose with a seductive look became a crowd favourite.

Lucky fans were also chosen to be projected on screen to complete an arm heart with him, and he didn't shy away from expressing his affection.

"Love you lah," he said to a fan after blowing a kiss to her.

Male fans were present as well, and one bravely told Eun-woo that he wanted the latter to "satisfy" him, to which the star aptly replied: "Walao eh!"

The last time he performed in Singapore was with his boy band Astro in 2017 and he recalled: "It was our first concert and seven years have passed. Now I'm here by myself and it hits me differently."

Of course, he also performed a medley of their title tracks for Arohas (the group's fandom name) in the audience, starting with their hit 2017 song Crazy Sexy Cool, followed by 2020's Knock and 2022's Candy Sugar Pop.

Fans of his dramas and movies were also in for a special treat as Eun-woo performed OSTs like Jealousy from A Good Day to be a Dog (2023) and Love Sailing from Decibel (2022).

He wrapped up the night with Love So Fine from his hit 2020 series True Beauty, and after a chorus of reluctance from fans who weren't ready to see him go, Eun-woo assured them that he'll be back for more.

