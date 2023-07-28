'Loving conclusion': Actress Karena Lam and director husband announce divorce

Karena Lam has announced her divorce from director husband Steve Yuen.

In a joint Instagram post early this morning (July 28), the couple wrote: "After 12 years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that our marriage relationship has come to an end.

"We did not come to this decision lightly and we are working together to get through this."

Taiwanese-Canadian actress Karena, 44, and Steve, 57, further emphasised that they were and "always will be" a family and are parents "first and foremost" to their two children, 13-year-old Kaya and Sofie, 10.

"Our children are our priority and we will continue to work in partnership to raise them. We genuinely wish the best for each other going forward," they added.

They also asked for space and privacy "at this difficult time" and thanked their family and friends "for supporting us, offering their own love in return".

Comments of "take care" were echoed by many, including model-dancer Oscar Li.

Actress Catherine Chau left a red heart under the post, and actress-singer Linda Chung commented: "Hugs."

Karena married Steve in 2010 when she was around three months pregnant with Kaya.

They only held a reception, and Karena said in 2019 that her movie The White Storm 2: Drug Lords (also starring Andy Lau) was the first time she had actually worn a wedding gown.

Karena is renowned as the first person to win the Golden Horse awards for Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best New Performer.

She won the latter two for her role in 2002's July Rhapsody, and also received the same at the Hong Kong Film Awards that year.

She won her Golden Horse for Best Lead Actress for her 2015 movie Zinnia Flower.

Initially a commercial director, Steve has also directed two feature-length films starring Karena — Heaven in the Dark (2016) and Legally Declared Dead (2019).

