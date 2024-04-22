'Lucky spectator chosen from many others': Commentator mistakes JJ Lin for mere F1 fan when he gives out trophies at Chinese Grand Prix

We can't expect sports commentators to know every celebrity, but surely they should be briefed before going on air?

Singaporean singer JJ Lin attended the Formula One (F1) Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai last weekend, and presented plaques to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Sergio Perez — the top three at the sprint race on Saturday (April 20).

One CCTV commentator didn't get the memo when he mistakenly announced: "Did you know, this young man giving out the trophies is a lucky spectator chosen from many other race fans!

"To become the special prize presenter today, I think this Chinese fan will remember today's race for his whole life!"

He may want to purge the gaffe from his memory, but the internet never forgets. Videos of it were shared by Chinese netizens promptly and "CCTV commentator said JJ Lin was a lucky viewer" was even trending on Weibo.

Many called the commentator "amateurish" and "unprofessional".

"JJ Lin… is a Singaporean," a Weibo user commented.

Others poked fun at the incident, repeating that JJ was indeed "a lucky guy".

The 43-year-old also shared his experience at the Grand Prix on his Instagram, posting photos of himself on the podium and the track, hugging Lewis and hanging out with Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu.

"F1 Shanghai Grand Prix, finally back after five years!" he wrote in the caption. "Honoured to be presenting the awards to the winners of the sprint race, thank you F1 for the invitation, and massive congrats to Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez.

"All the best to Zhou Guanyu for tomorrow's homeground race! Race fever is on!"

Despite JJ's well wishes, Guanyu finished outside the points during the main race the next day, achieving only 14th place.

Nevertheless, JJ posted on Instagram the next day: "So proud of the first and only Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu, fulfilling his dreams with today's historical first race in China!

"Happy to be witnessing this with so many race friends!"

Max won the race, with McLaren's Lando Norris coming in second and Sergio third.

