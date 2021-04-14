Lucy Liu wants son, 5, to have confidence to 'run around naked'

Lucy Liu wants her son to have the confidence to "run around naked".

The actress is mother to five-year-old son Rockwell and has said she wants the boy to have a "sense of openness" about his body so that he can feel the "freedom" of running around with no clothes on.

She said: "There should be a sense of openness with your body, to run around naked and to feel the freedom of that until you don't feel comfortable doing it anymore. When he decides he doesn't want to run around naked, then that's fine."

Lucy, 52, also spoke about how she spends her time at home with Rockwell, which include mother-son ukulele lessons.

She added during an interview with Woman's Health magazine: "Having him know that this is home, and I'm home, is really a nice feeling."

Lucy welcomed Rockwell via gestational surrogacy in 2015.

Speaking about her decision at the time, she said: "It just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn't know when I was going to be able to stop. I decided that was probably the best solution for me, and it turned out to be great.

"I didn't realise how quickly babies progress. Very basic things that you just take for granted. They're just this little lump of flesh, and then all the sudden they're turning around, they're observing you and they're smiling and they're interacting. It's a magical experience."

And while celebrating her son's fifth birthday in August, Lucy described Rockwell as a "rainbow of light".

She wrote on social media: "My darling son turned five yesterday. He is a rainbow of light and his energy is pure magic. As a human being, a woman, a mother, a daughter - now more than ever we must come together to fight for the soul of this nation.

"Let's all wish as hard as he is for a brighter and safer future for our children and Mother Earth."