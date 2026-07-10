Veteran Hong Kong singer Lui Fong quarrels with ride-hailing driver: 'You shut the f*** up!'

Hong Kong veteran singer-actor David Lui Fong was involved in a quarrel with a ride-hailing driver recently over his drop-off location.

A dashcam video was uploaded to Threads yesterday (July 9), where the 62-year-old, best known for his song Crooked Moon (1992), was seated at the car's backseat.

At the beginning of the video, the driver told him in Cantonese in a slightly impatient tone: "I'm following the GPS. Look [at the screen] for yourself. You can complain if you want... see if I'm wrong."

David then told him to drive a little further down the street to his destination, but the man told him he couldn't stop at the location, although he did drive a little further down the road.

Seemingly irritated by the driver's attitude, David responded: "Seriously? Is this how you run your business?"

"I don't care if you're not there yet. I have another job. I can't be here forever; I have a business to run," the driver retorted loudly.

That was when David raised his voice and pointed at the driver: "You lower your voice!"

As the man continued to speak, David then screamed at him: "You shut the f*** up!"

As they argued, with the driver insisting he was just following directions, David's tone became calmer as he told the driver to open the door.

The driver responded that he could open it himself by pulling the handle. After struggling for a few seconds while still lamenting, David managed to open the door, but not before swearing at the driver while getting off. The driver cussed back at him.

As David got off, he threatened the driver: "I've got your plate number. You're finished!"

The driver then turned his head, directing a few profanities at him, and that was when he recognised him.

"F*** your mother, you short guy. Oh! I remember you, David Lui!" he shouted, pointing at him.

David retaliated: "You a******. Is this how you run a business? You're finished."

The driver, feeling a fresh wave of rage, opened the car window and roared at David: "F*** you! Hope your whole f****** family dies. You s***** celebrity, get out!"

From the dashcam at the back of the car, David is seen looking at the car plate as the driver speeds off, shouting: "Don't order a ride if you can't afford it."

Netizens are divided in the comments section of the post; a few of them pointed out that the driver's attitude was poor and that both of them could have resolved the matter peacefully if they were both more polite to each other.

A netizen also alleged they met David a few years ago and he was problematic too.

They wrote: "A few years ago at Palace ifc (cinema), he was kicking the seat in front of him. Someone told him [to stop] but he kicked again and again until someone asked, 'David, what do you want?' He only stopped after that. I suspect he has bipolar disorder."

Another netizen wrote that the driver actually stopped at the correct place and David's destination was just ahead of the car, which both of them were not aware of.

David, also known as Josh, debuted in Hong Kong showbiz in 1983 after participating in a TVB singing contest.

He expanded his career into Taiwan in the early 1990s but it declined by the mid-1990s. In 1996, he played Gui Yalai in TVB sitcom A Kindred Spirits and gained much attention for his character's romantic storyline.

In recent years, David appeared in Chinese singing variety show Our Song season 3 (2021) and Time concert (2022).

[[nid:740070]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.