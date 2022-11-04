Luke Evans 'wouldn't have a career' if an actor's sexuality determines their roles

Luke Evans "wouldn't have a career" if his sexuality meant he should only play gay roles.

The 43-year-old actor praised Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies for his speech last year, in which he said sexuality on screen should be reflected by those playing the parts, but he doesn't think it would be the right approach to take.

He said: "Gay people have definitely missed out on gay roles, for sure. Russell spoke very powerfully, passionately, about this point. I get it, and I totally think that things do need to change.

"But from my perspective: firstly, I wouldn't have had a career if gay people played gay roles and straight people played straight roles. I'd have played two roles out of the 36 projects I've worked on, or whatever [the number] is."

The Nine Perfect Strangers actor simply believes that roles should go to "the right person".

He added in an interview with the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "[Secondly,] the right person gets the job. Talent and ability, and a bit of luck and timing...

"That should be the reason why you get a job. It shouldn't have anything to do with anything else."

While Luke has "lived an openly gay life" since he was a teenager, he found it "weird" having to publicly come out again years later.

He said: "I came to London at 16, 17, and lived an openly gay life. So when the movie stuff started to happen, in my head, I thought, well, I've already done that [and come out].

"[But years later, going into] the world of movies, it felt almost like I'd been born again. People said: 'Oh, who is this person? Let's get to know who he is.'

"I'm thinking, hold on a minute. I'm 30, I've been in London for 14 years. I've paid my bills and mortgage, bought my own underwear and had a life since I was 16.

"And all of a sudden I'm being told I have to come out again, like it's a big thing. And it was just not. Not to me, at least.

"So that was weird, and to have to endure that was unpleasant - the public opinion saying that I went back in the closet and all that stuff. Absolutely ridiculous."

