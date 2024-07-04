'Luxurious and comfortable experience': Maxi Lim stays at Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan's Airbnb in Langkawi

Maxi Lim "went to Langkawi to visit Jesseca Liu in an Airbnb".

Just kidding, the local actor went to stay at one of Jesseca and her husband Jeremy Chan's holiday homes and reviewed the place in an Instagram Reel posted yesterday (July 3).

"I was straight away greeted by the beautiful environment of J's Home," the 37-year-old narrated as he showed the apartment.

The living room had off-white walls and a light theme overall, with a white TV console, white lamp, grey armchairs and a white sofa with black-and-white and mustard yellow cushions. The coffee table was also light grey while a wicker chair provided a dash of wooden tones.

Panning towards the balcony, Maxi also showed a dining table with six wicker chairs.

"Got chocolates, alcohol and the correct Wi-Fi for me," he joked, pointing to the Maxis router.

Maxi also showed off the kitchen area with light wood and stone countertop, with amenities including a microwave, kettle and water dispenser.

"This beautiful homestay is designed to provide you with a luxurious and comfortable experience," he concluded.

Next up were the toilets, of which there were three, and Maxi shared that they would ensure people wouldn't have to "queue when you're on a family vacation".

He also showed off the "fancy" bedrooms, also tastefully furnished in light wooden tones, one with twin beds and one with a large bed with a canopy. The latter bedroom also had a clothes rack and vanity.

Maxi recommended the place for a romantic getaway or family vacation, asking people to book J's Home on Airbnb or Agoda.

A search shows six listings under three homestays on Airbnb by the same host.

J's Home 1 is an entire rental unit with three bedrooms that fits six guests, while J's Home 2 has a two-bed loft, a "cosy cottage room" with two queen beds, and a one-bedroom "charming villa" with a private garden.

J's Home 3 has a one-bedroom listing and another for a studio flat, with both accommodating two guests each.

A guidebook on the Airbnb profile also lists the host's "favourite" places, including eateries and Langkawi's Eagle Square, but also Jesseca's businesses 3pm Dessert Cafe and Bellis spa.

