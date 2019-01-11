Macau tycoon Alvin Chau said to have given $52 million break-up fee to model Mandy Lieu

Mandy Lieu, realising that her five-year relationship with Macau gambling tycoon Alvin Chau is going nowhere, has decided to cut ties, even though their union produced three children.
PHOTO: Apple Daily
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

What more does she need to do?

Mandy Lieu, realising that her five-year relationship with Macau gambling tycoon Alvin Chau is going nowhere, has decided to cut ties, even though their union produced three children.

Apple Daily reported that Mr Chau, 45, has no intention to divorce his wife but he has softened the blow for Lieu, 34, by giving her HK$300 million (S$52 million) as a break-up fee.

Lieu is also said to own a property in London where she is raising the kids, with Mr Chau pledging to continue to visit them.

Their relationship started in 2014 when pictures emerged of Lieu, a model, attending functions with Mr Chau.

But his ardour for her seems to have cooled lately, and he celebrated his wife Heidi's 39th birthday recently.

Heidi has two children with Mr Chau, who has a son from another marriage.

Heidi reportedly had sought a divorce, unable to tolerate the early reports of her husband's fling with Lieu.

But Mr Chau, who is said to have a wandering eye with him being linked to other women too, wants to keep his family intact.

Back in 2015, Heidi had fought to preserve her marriage, telling other women to stay away in a statement: "I do not need to prove anything to anyone. I am his wife."

Noting that "my husband has looks, money and education, it's normal to see many women" trying to get his attention.

"No matter what, there is only one Mrs Chau."

In 2015, Lieu was said to have intentionally provoked Heidi by posting photos of her daughter after giving birth in London.

That allegedly sparked off a quarrel between Lieu and Mr Chau, who had to pacify Heidi by ordering Lieu not to return to Hong Kong for the next two years.

Now, the love triangle seems to be over.

Observers have pointed out that Heidi has turned things around - she is close to Mr Chau's father and has proven to everyone that she can stand on her own two feet.

She has kept herself busy, running businesses and getting recognition for her entrepreneurship.

Keeping herself physically fit and staying fashionable, HK01 portal noted that she has also earned respect by starting a charitable organisation.

Which probably explains why Mr Chau recognises that it will be a mistake to let her go, via a divorce.

And Lieu, knowing that the odds are tilted against her, is now willing to cut ties and pursue happiness elsewhere since she is still young.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Adultery/Affairs celebrities

TRENDING

Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
From a $20,000 'jet plane' to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down &#039;blackface&#039; photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Did Jay Chou take down photos because of this singer?
Condo resident-security officer spat: Services of security agency at Eight Riversuites condo terminated
Condo resident-security officer spat: Services of security agency at Eight Riversuites condo terminated
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong&#039;s daughter
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong's daughter
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Toiletries shopping 2019: 12 cheapest places to shop for toiletries in Singapore
Toiletries shopping 2019: 12 cheapest places to shop for toiletries in Singapore

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting

SERVICES