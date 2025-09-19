Machine Gun Kelly calls Megan Fox 'the greatest partner' to have a child with

Machine Gun Kelly has hailed Megan Fox "the greatest partner" to have a child with.

The 35-year-old musician is navigating co-parenting with the 39-year-old actress after the exes welcomed daughter Saga Blade into the world six months ago, and the Bloody Valentine rocker has praised Megan for making what can be a challenging experience easier.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he said: "It truly was an epic story of love, pain and a lot of magic.

"I had it with a person who is the greatest partner, the greatest partner to have had a child with."

He shared: "We go back and forth on who she looks like.

"Last month, she looked exactly like me and now she looks exactly like her."

Machine Gun Kelly also has 16-year-old daughter Casie from a previous relationship, while Megan has Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, nine, with former spouse Brian Austin Green.

The rapper previously explained that his parenting "specialty" is bringing "music and laughs".

Machine Gun Kelly told People magazine: "[I recently] wrote her a lullaby on a ukulele.

"Megan is in the no sleep club, for sure. I've been travelling a little bit, just doing some performances. So on those nights, I for sure, just hit the snooze button a million times and I'm catching up on all this.

"Women are in the rougher trenches of the newborn process, but my specialty is music and laughs and whatever I can do to make her smile and kind of get introduced to the world with love."

[[nid:722849]]