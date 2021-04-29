Madame Tussauds opens Asia's first Marvel 4D cinema in Singapore

Our favourite Marvel superheroes have landed in Singapore and they are not shying away from the action while they’re here.

Madame Tussauds Singapore is introducing a new addition experience with the first Marvel Universe 4D in the country. The museum, famous for its creation of realistic wax figures, has stepped up its game in bringing to life the beloved heroes from the Marvel Universe.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The Marvel Universe 4D experience showcases three of the greatest heroes from Marvel Comics – Iron Man, Spider-Man and the newly added Captain America (no, not the new guy. The original one).

Interestingly enough, it’s obvious that Madame Tussauds’ versions of Iron Man and Captain America are from the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Captain America looking quite like Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

But it’s clear that this Spider-Man isn’t Tom Holland or any of the movie versions. Instead, this one follows the comics more closely. The museum noted that other superheroes will be joining the museum’s hall of fame gradually within the year with Ant-Man and the Wasp displays coming soon.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

In addition to the figure section allocated specifically to the mighty heroes, Madame Tussauds is also introducing a 4D film that fans can look forward to seeing. The showing of the film in Singapore marks the first Marvel 4D cinema in Asia.

4D films are films that give an illusion of three-dimensional solidity with added physical effects that occur in the theatre in synchronisation with the movie. Effects may include wind, strobe lights, vibration and motion, just to name a few.

The hyper-realistic animated film is unique to Madame Tussauds. It is specifically created for the visitors of the museum and lasts slightly less than nine minutes. Marvel worked hand in hand with Madame Tussauds for the production of the movie so we can expect that its quality is phenomenal.

The film follows the superhero team visiting Madame Tussauds to have a look at the new figures specifically crafted to pay tribute to them. However, it wouldn’t be a normal day without the heroes being confronted by trouble, or rather, chaos caused by the God of Mischief. The heroes battle against Loki to ensure the safety of the visitors in the museum and you might even spot a special celebrity cameo during the film.

If you’ve ever been to Universal Studios Singapore, Shrek’s 4D ride is similar to this new experience especially with the 4D glasses and mechanic chairs. Each high impact scene is complemented by real-life special effects, such as the chair rumbling whenever Hulk walks or bubbles appearing because a certain Sorcerer Supreme casts them, which makes the whole film much memorable by the time you step out of the museum. Do take note that water effects are also included in this film so get ready to be soaked.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Heroes such as Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, Rocket, Iron Man are just some of those that will grace the screen, in a brand new, standalone storyline. The whole experience is one that is suitable for fans that are missing their favourite superheroes now that Marvel is going on a down low as they prepare for the next generation of upcoming heroes.

PHOTO: Madame Tussauds Singapore

Those interested in experiencing the new thrilling 4D Universe in Madame Tussauds may now book their tickets at the museum’s official website with the inclusion of accessing the other four sections consisting of the Ultimate Film Star Experience, Images of Singapore, Spirit of Singapore boat ride and the K-Wave Zone.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.