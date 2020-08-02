Madonna angry after sound cut off at London concert

PHOTO: Facebook/madonna
Bang

Madonna has criticised management at The London Palladium for cutting off her set after she went over curfew.

The 61-year-old pop superstar is currently playing a run of shows at the iconic venue in the UK capital as part of her Madame X Tour, and has accused bosses of attempting to "censor" her by ending her concert on Wednesday night (Feb 5) against her wishes.

Sharing a clip of the incident, she wrote: "Artists Are Here to Disturb the Peace ... It was 5 minutes past our 11:00 curfew - we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighs 9 tons. Fortunately they stopped it half way and no one was hurt ... Many Thanks to the entire Audience who did not move and never left us. Power to The People! (sic)"

Yesterday evening's concert comes after the Like A Virgin hitmaker had to cancel her planned show on Tuesday night (Feb 4), and another on February 11, due to "multiple injuries" to her body sustained on her world tour which means she needs more rest days.

In an announcement shared on her social media channels, Madonna wrote: "As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover.

"So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows - on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! (sic)"

The Like A Prayer singer believes it's a "miracle" she can still perform at all, and has said the only way for her to recover is to take the time to "rest" in between her shows.

She added: "Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day

"3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine (sic)"

More about
Madonna celebrities concerts

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases including 71-year-old grandfather
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases including 71-year-old grandfather
FairPrice limits purchases of paper products, rice, instant noodles and vegetables
FairPrice limits purchases of paper products, rice, instant noodles and vegetables
Thai security forces kill mass shooter at Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall
Commandos kill ‘mad’ Thai soldier who shot dead at least 21 people in shopping mall
From Wuhan tourists to Singaporean cabby: A detailed look at the 40 coronavirus patients in Singapore so far
From Wuhan tourists to Singaporean cabby: A detailed look at the 40 coronavirus patients in Singapore so far
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES