Madonna bans fans from using phones during shows

Madonna is set to ban mobile phones for her London residency.

The Material Girl hitmaker will be performing for 15 nights at the city's iconic Palladium venue in February next year, and she could enforce a rule introduced on her Madame X tour which got underway in the US this week.

When punters enter the venue, they must put their phone in a lockable Yondr case, which can only be opened in certain designated areas.

The devices stay in the possession of the owners throughout the evening.

In an email sent out to ticket buyers, they were told: "Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space."

Meanwhile, the Queen of Pop was recently forced to reschedule some dates at the start of her tour due to the "highly specialised production elements" of the show.