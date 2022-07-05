Madonna claims police threatened to arrest her over Like a Virgin performance on Blonde Ambition tour

Madonna claims she was threatened with arrest over her saucy performances on her Blonde Ambition tour.

The pop superstar shared a throwback picture from the 1990 shows revealing she faced legal trouble three times over her raunchy moves while performing her hit track Like A Virgin - and insisted her outrageous antics paved the way for female artists today.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Police threatened to arrest me three times as I travelled around the world performing Like A Virgin - during the Blonde Ambition tour."

She went on to tell her followers she had several concerts in Rome cancelled amid condemnation from the Vatican.

The singer added: "The Vatican cancelled all my shows in Rome! See how I paved the road for you b*****s??'"

Madonna's latest post comes after she condemned the US Supreme Court's recent ruling on abortion which overturned Roe v. Wade.

The 63-year-old singer admitted she's scared for her daughters after the decision, which allows several US states to move forward with legislation to ban or restrict abortion.

Madonna - who is mum to Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 21, David and Mercy, both 16, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere - wrote on Instagram: "I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride at terminal 5, but I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that. Legislation has decided that we no longer have rights as women over our bodies. This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair.

"Now the Supreme Court has decided that Women's rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights then a gun. I am scared For my daughters. I'm scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.

"I Guess God put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough to bear the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong enough to overcome and so we Shall Overcome! We will find a way to make It A Federal Law to Protect Abortion Rights! Ladies are you ready……..,…… To Fight?(sic)"

The 1973 Roe v Wade battle centred around Jane Roe - a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey.

She was a single mother pregnant for the third time who wanted an abortion, and sued the Dallas attorney general Henry Wade over a Texas law that made it a crime to terminate a pregnancy except in cases of rape or incest, or when the mother's life was in danger - arguing the law infringed on her constitutional rights.