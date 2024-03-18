Madonna forgiven by wheelchair-bound fan she accidentally ordered to stand up during concert

Madonna has been forgiven by a wheelchair-bound fan the singer accidentally ordered to stand up during a concert.

The Queen of Pop, 65, earlier this month pointed at Vanessa Gorman — who was left a paraplegic due to a 1999 car accident — in the crowd at her gig in the Kia Forum, LA, asked her: "What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?"

But when Madonna then realised her error she immediately said sorry, adding in a video shared on TikTok that has gone viral: "Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I'm glad you are here."

Vanessa has now told TMZ: "Some people are in wheelchairs and can stand — she had no idea I was paralysed."

She added she doesn't think Madonna was intentionally being cruel during the exchange.

Madonna fans hit out at the singer for a "sad" apology during the gig, with one social media user ranting: "What the heck. Refund them their ticket!!"

Another hit out: "She did not apologise enough," while yet another of her critics added: "Ma'am, there are 100 reasons why someone might sit — and all of them are valid."

Madonna's greatest hits tour was hit by other embarrassing moments, including when she took a tumble during a performance of her 1986 hit Open Your Heart after one of her dancers seemingly tripped while sliding her across the stage.

Madonna's global tour was postponed last year when she underwent a health crisis that landed her in intensive care while rehearsing.

She was rushed to a New York City hospital in August 2023 and intubated for at least one night after being found unresponsive due to a "serious bacterial infection".

Madonna then said during a Brooklyn concert in December 2023: "The fact that I'm here right now is a miracle."

