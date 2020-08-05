Madonna had coronavirus during her Madame X tour in March

Madonna recently revealed she has antibodies for Covid-19 and sparked confusion when she was then seen out and about. She has now explained she actually fell ill some time ago, along with a number of others working on her live show.

Alongside an image of a news article explaining she has donated over $1 million (S$1.4 million) to help find a vaccine, the 61-year-old singer wrote: "I'm grateful that I can be a part of supporting research to find the cure for Covid-19!!

"And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensational headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus - I am not currently sick.

"When you test positive for antibodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time.

"We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19 (sic)"

Madonna revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies last week when she explained she was looking forward to going out for a "long drive" after weeks in lockdown.

She said: "I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies, so tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car.

"I'm going to roll down the window, I'm going to roll down the window and breathe in the Covid-19 air."

