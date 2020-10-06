Madonna refuses to work with DJ David Guetta because he's a Scorpio

DJ and songwriter David Guetta has recalled how Madonna was keen to work with him, until she found out his star sign. She then quickly shut down any hope of the pair of them working together.

While appearing on McFly and Carlito's YouTube show, he recalled: "I did a remix for Madonna a long time ago and I won a Grammy for the remix. She calls me afterwards ... she tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album. I arrive for lunch.

We talk about everything, the music, what she wants to do with the album.

"Super nice. It's just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It's happening. very good and you wonder when we start working together. She asks me for my astrological sign. I answer her Scorpio.

"Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, 'I'm sorry, we're not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye.'"

David recently revealed he has "enough new music for the next 10 years".

He shared: "There's nothing, zero clubbing here. I don't even leave my house because I see billboards of my club nights from last year; so I stayed at home and made music. But I see some positives, I've never been so creative, I'm doing track after track. Now I have enough new music for the next 10 years."