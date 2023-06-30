Madonna reportedly still suffering serious symptoms despite release from hospital

Madonna is reportedly still suffering severe symptoms from her illness despite being released from hospital.

The singer, 64, was reported on Thursday (June 29) to be back home after she was rushed to an intensive care unit in New York at the weekend, but sources say she is now bedridden in her house in the city.

TMZ said insiders have told them the singer has also been "vomiting uncontrollably" since she got back to her house.

The insiders said she first began being sick on Saturday when the symptoms started and that she also "collapsed" at the time.

Sources previously told Page Six that Madonna had become "unresponsive" at one point and had to be intubated for at least one night at the hospital.

Insiders also told the outlet Madonna had been "strenuously rehearsing" for weeks and putting in "12-hour days" in preparation.

But TMZ is reporting she had been ill for some time and ignored symptoms including a "low-level fever" for up to a month.

Madonna's long-time manager Guy Oseary, 50, revealed Madonna's illness and said her upcoming Celebration Tour was being put on hold in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

He said: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

ALSO READ: Madonna rushed to hospital with 'serious bacterial infection'