Madonna's Instagram account flagged for allegedly sharing false information about coronavirus

Madonna's Instagram account has been flagged for allegedly sharing false information about coronavirus.

The 61-year-old singer - who recently claimed to have battled the virus back in March - has had one of her posts marked by Instagram, after it contained information about a possible cure for the illness, which was deemed "false" by the photo-sharing site.

In the post - which has now been deleted - Dr. Stella Immanuel alleged that a cure has "been found and proven and has been available for months" through the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

According to The Daily Beast, Madonna had written alongside the video: "They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker. This woman is my hero - thank you Stella Immanuel."

Prior to the post's deletion, Instagram censored the video by blurring the clip and adding a "false information" caption, as well as including a link to an informative website that debunked Immanuel's claims.

The singer previously revealed she has antibodies for the respiratory condition, after contracting the virus while on her Madame X tour in March.

Alongside an image of a news article explaining she has donated over $1 million (S$1.3 million) to help find a vaccine, she wrote: "I'm grateful that I can be a part of supporting research to find the cure for Covid-19!

"And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus, I am not currently sick.

"When you test positive for antibodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time, we all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the bandwagon jumpers! Knowledge is power! #covid19"

