Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap short debuts May 4 on Disney+

In celebration of May the 4th, Star Wars Day, Disney+ will not only be releasing the new animated spin-off series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but also a surprise Star Wars-themed short from The Simpsons, along with multiple “themed cinematic experiences”.

First up, Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap will be a new Star Wars-inspired short, bringing characters from the Star Wars galaxy to the fictional town of Springfield.

This will be the first of several planned themed promotional shorts from The Simpsons that Disney+ will release throughout the year paying tribute to the service’s various brands. We’re expecting a Marvel and perhaps even an Alien-themed one in the coming months.

Additionally, there will also be episodes of the all-new Star Wars Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs released alongside the other shows above.

And finally, to celebrate the creativity and artistry of the Star Wars community, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have commissioned original artwork from groups of artists and Star Wars fans to take over the service for several days. The artwork will be featured on the service until 9 May and will also be available for purchase through Amazon.

The synopsis of all four shows premiering on Disney+ on May the 4th (12am PT / 3am Singapore time) are as follows:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap

In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars Biomes

Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs

Get up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.