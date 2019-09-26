Makeup artist Pony will be releasing a single. Like, a legit song

If there's one thing you need to know about Korean makeup artist Pony (@ponysmakeup), it's that she definitely has a following.

In fact, with a following of 6.7 million on Instagram, she probably has more followers and likes than some K-pop artists.

And it seems she could be on the way to becoming a K-pop artist herself.

The Korean YouTuber, who is also well-known for being CL's makeup artist, will be making her debut as an artist through a collaboration with cosmetics brand M.A.C Cosmetics.

Pony's agency had released a statement on September 23, stating that the makeup artist will be releasing a single titled "Divine" as part of her collaboration with M.A.C.

She had posted a teaser video of the collab on her YouTube channel last month, and although it looks like a legit music video, we wouldn't have thought that a single was in the works!

Pony has worked with numerous brands as a makeup artist and beauty influencer, but this would be the first time she would be releasing a song.

Apart from the single, she will also be releasing a makeup collection with M.A.C, including an eyeshadow palette, falsies and a skinfinish powder. The collection will be available worldwide from October 1.

In the video description of the teaser, she wrote that she had started planning the collab since 2016. They only firmed up the concept for the video in December 2018 and she shot the video in April this year.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.