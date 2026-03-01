'Making this album changed my life': Olivia Dean a big winner at Brit Awards

Olivia Dean was the big winner at the Brit Awards.

The Man I Need hitmaker took home four prizes as the ceremony took place in Manchester for the first time on Saturday (Feb 28) night.

Olivia took Song of the Year for Rein Me In – her duet with Sam Fender – at the start of the evening before going on to add the Best Pop Act, British Artist of the Year and British Album of the Year (for her record The Art of Loving) later in the evening.

After taking home the Album of the Year gong, the 26-year-old singer said: "Making this album has changed my life.

"This album is about love and loving each other in a world that feels loveless right now."

Elsewhere, Sam took home two awards as he added the Best Alternative/Rock Act prize to the Song of the Year honour that he won alongside Olivia.

Meanwhile, Lola Young won her first-ever Brit Award for Best Breakthrough Act - having received the joint most nominations (five) alongside Dean.

History was made at the ceremony, as Catalan star Rosalia became the first Brit winner to be recognised for music sung in a foreign language whilst Blackpink star Rose became the first K-pop act to win an award as Apt – her duet with Bruno Mars – took home Best International Song.

Elsewhere, Wolf Alice won Group of the Year for the second time with Dave doing likewise in the Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act category.

A number of award winners had been named prior to the ceremony, with Manchester icon Noel Gallagher thanking his brother Liam Gallagher and his Oasis bandmates as he collected the Songwriter of the Year prize and Mark Ronson hailing the late Amy Winehouse as took home the Outstanding Contribution to Music gong.

The evening was opened by Harry Styles, who returned to the stage for the first time in three years as he performed his new track Aperture whilst Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance as she performed the tracks Dance the Night and Electricity alongside Ronson.

Icelandic star Bjork also joined Rosalia for a performance of their hit Berghain.

Meanwhile, the late Stone Roses legend Gary 'Mani' Mounfield was honoured as "one of the phenomenal ones" by The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess following his death at the age of 63 in November – with the In Memoriam segment also paying tribute to those in the music industry who passed away over the past year.

The ceremony was brought to a close as the late Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award – with his widow Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne giving a heartfelt speech before Robbie Williams led a supergroup in a special rendition of Ozzy's track No More Tears.

Brit Awards 2026 Full List of Winners:

Artist of the Year: Olivia Dean

Group of the Year: Wolf Alice

Album of the Year: Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Song of the Year: Sam Fender and Olivia Dean - Rein Me In

International Artist of the Year: Rosalia

International Group of the Year: Geese

International Song of the Year: Rose and Bruno Mars - APT

Breakthrough Artist: Lola Young

Critics' Choice: Jacob Alon

Best Alternative/Rock Act: Sam Fender

Best Pop Act: Olivia Dean

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Dave

Best R+B Act: Sault

Best Dance Act: Fred again…, Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax

Producer of the Year: PinkPantheress

Songwriter of the Year: Noel Gallagher

Outstanding Contribution to Music: Mark Ronson

Lifetime Achievement: Ozzy Osbourne

