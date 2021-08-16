Makoto Shinkai's Your Name arrives on Netflix Singapore on Sept 1

When director Makoto Shinkai's animated romance fantasy film Your Name (Kimi no Na Wa) first premiered in 2016, nobody could have expected the waterfalls that Mitsuha and Taki's story would draw out from viewers' tear ducts, let alone how successful the movie would turn out to be worldwide.

As such, it was only fitting (or even unsurprising) that the film would be added to Netflix's repertoire sometime down the road, and it eventually did appear on the service in July 2020.

However, much to the disappointment of international fans, the film was unavailable for viewing in quite a number of countries, including Singapore, but it would seem that our little red dot is going to turn into "the little blue dot" come Sept 1.

According to a Facebook post recently published by Netflix Singapore on Aug 12, this gorgeous anime tearjerker will finally be available for streaming on our sunny island on the aforementioned date.

And if thinking about the film doesn't immediately tug at your heartstrings even a little, chances are you either haven't watched it, or that you need to watch it again to refresh your memory.

Either way, you'll probably need to prepare a box of tissues along with the popcorn - it's time to board the feels train once again.

