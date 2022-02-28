Malaysian actress' face smashed by 6kg bowling ball in wheelchair accident

Mishaps occasionally happen during filming and unfortunately, Malaysian actress Sheila Rusly's accident involved a 13-lbs (6kg) bowling ball.

The 50-year-old plays a disabled bowler in a new drama series called Ratu Ten Pin and her character Mem Maria uses a wheelchair.

On Feb 22, Sheila's husband, Malaysian television director and producer Azman Yahya, shared the news of her accident in a video posted on Instagram.

In the video, she could be seen attempting to roll her wheelchair up a ramp towards the bowling lane, with a bowling ball rested in her lap.





However, the wheelchair suddenly toppled backwards midway and the bowling ball reportedly smashed into her face.

Soon after, staff could be seen rushing to her assistance and they cleaned up the blood on her face with tissue.

"Only God knows how distressed I was when I saw a 13-lbs bowling ball land on your face," Azman said in the emotional post.

"Your mouth is full of blood, but I know you can bear it. I know you can overcome the pain, because at that time, you were not Sheila Rusly, but Mem Maria, someone who is unstoppable. Speedy recovery, babe," he added.

While the incident is indeed a shocking one, it seems like Sheila is now feeling better. According to Malaysian newspaper Kosmos, she rested for around half a day before resuming work.

