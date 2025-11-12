Malaysian rapper Namewee to be released on police bail, no evidence linking him to Iris Hsieh's death: AG

Malaysian rapper Namewee is set to be released on bail as investigations into the death of Taiwanese social media influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin continue.

There is currently no evidence indicating that the 42-year-old, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, was involved in Hsieh's death, Malaysia's Attorney-General (AG) Dusuki Mokhtar told local media on Wednesday (Nov 12).

"Instructions have been given for further investigation to be conducted. So far, there is no evidence that shows the suspect was involved in causing the influencer's death," AG Dusuki told Malaysiakini.

"However, if there are any new findings, the AGC (Attorney-General's Chambers) will take appropriate action."

Malaysian publication New Straits Times (NST) also reported that AG Dusuki confirmed Wee's release when contacted.

"We are offering police bail. Thus far, there is no lead to show that he was involved in causing the death of the deceased," the Attorney-General told NST.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus told local media that the case's investigation papers had been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor's office on the same day.

Namewee's initial remand was until Nov 10, but was extended by three days.

Under Malaysian law, the police must either charge or release a suspect when the period of the second remand lapses.

Namewee turned himself in on Nov 5, one day after Iris' death was reclassified as murder.

He had reportedly found Hsieh, 31, unresponsive in the bathroom of a Kuala Lumpur hotel on Oct 22 and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to her before contacting emergency services at 12.30pm.

The two had reportedly been working on a video project together.

The Star also quoted Fadil as saying that they had a "special relationship".

[[nid:725030]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com