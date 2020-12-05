Malaysian singer Joyce Chu wows judges in China talent show with touching original song

'Malaysia Chabor' Joyce Chu is making waves in China after recently appearing in the latest season of WeTV's Chuang 2020, a Chinese talent competition for female idol singers.

Out of 101 aspiring starlets, a select few will be picked to form an idol girl group. In Saturday's episode (May 9), Joyce went up against a five-member team.

The 23-year-old charmed the judges with her crystal clear vocals, sweet, youthful looks, as well as her own chirpy song titled Grandpa Grandma. Joyce — one of two contestants from Southeast Asia — said the inspiration for her song came from her grandparents.

"My Ah Ma would often quarrel with my Ah Kong and find fault with him, up until around two years ago when Ah Kong died suddenly. We were prepared for it because he was losing mobility and suffering from the onset of dementia," Joyce told the judges.

"(When he was alive) even though Ah Ma grumbled, she would still do many, many things for him. I was wowed by this type of relationship that lasts a whole lifetime."

A line from the song — "if you love me, you cannot leave first without me" — especially touched viewers and netizens. One of the judges, singer-songwriter Mao Buyi, commented that it was an extraordinary song because Joyce added her own sentiments into a simple melody.

Joyce won the competition round against the five-member team but later lost to Chinese contestant Sally Liu Xiening, who's a member of the Korean girl group Gugudan. Even so, Joyce has not been eliminated from the competition and remains in the game for future rounds.

