Malaysian sues Blackpink's concert organisers for up to $300k over 'missing seat'

A Malaysian lawyer is suing K-pop group Blackpink’s concert organisers for up to RM1 million (S$298,000) over his “missing” seat at a show in Kuala Lumpur two months ago.

Posting on his Twitter and Tiktok accounts on Friday, Mr Nas Rahman said he decided to take legal action after negotiations with the organisers, Live Nation and Go Live, fell through.

“After a series of negotiations, both parties did not reach an agreement... I have filed a lawsuit against Live Nation and Go Live in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court,” he said.

Mr Nas bought two tickets for RM488 when he found out that the popular group would be staging a concert at Bukit Jalil National Stadium as part of its Born Pink World Tour. The group is currently in Singapore and is performing on Saturday and Sunday.

On March 4 – the day of the concert – he and his wife went to their designated seats, only to be shocked to see that one of the seats did not exist.

As a result, Mr Nas said he either had to stand or sit on a staircase throughout the two-hour show.

After the concert, he tweeted: “Who else went to Blackpink’s concert and experienced the same fate as me? It was missing a seat... In the end, I had to either stand or sit on the staircase.”

Mr Nas was not the only one with issues at the concert. Some concertgoers also complained about missing seats despite paying for them, while others were frustrated that their view was obstructed by high walls and fences.

Two days after the concert, Mr Nas, who has his own legal firm, issued a letter of demand to the organisers to ask for a refund and “some” compensation.

However, Mr Nas said the two sides could not come to an agreement, leading to him filing a suit at the court, which handles civil claims of between RM100,000 and RM1 million.

“The reason I believe action must be taken is not because of money,” he said. “If I allow this issue to go on, it may happen to others in the future and I don’t want it to happen to anyone again.”

Mr Nas added: “It does not matter if I win or lose the case. I hope that I can show all concert organisers that their responsibilities are to their customers.”

ALSO READ: Blackpink star Jennie appears to tease collaboration with The Weeknd

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.