'I made a fool of myself': Malaysian woman trying to buy G-Dragon concert tickets accidentally buys ones for Kenny G

Here's a reminder to double-check your purchases.

A Malaysian woman who wanted to watch G-Dragon in concert accidentally bought tickets for American saxophonist Kenny G instead, taking to Xiaohongshu to share her (frankly hilarious) story.

Maybe she got overexcited and only saw the capital letter the two musicians share in common.

"I thought I was lucky! I got in (to the ticketing page), picked my seat and paid!" wrote the netizen going by the name Piann Lee.

"But when I received my confirmation email, I found out I had bought tickets for Kenny G, not G-Dragon.

"I made a fool of myself!"

Two tickets for the (wrong) concert on July 13 at Genting cost her RM875 (S$266).

On the other hand, BigBang star G-Dragon, 38, is bringing his Ubermensch Tour to Kuala Lumpur on June 19 and 20, with tickets starting from RM459.

Netizens were tickled, making jokes about "Kenny G-Dragon" and saying that the 68-year-old woodwind virtuoso may see her in the audience and wonder why she's so enthusiastic with a lightstick, as is customary for K-pop fans.

One netizen also felt a sense of schadenfreude (joy at someone else's misfortune), as they were also unable to get tickets to watch G-Dragon.

Piann was also asked whether she would be selling the tickets, but said she has decided against it.

"I initially planned to attend the G-Dragon concert with my colleague since my husband isn’t interested in G-Dragon," she wrote. "Now that I’ve bought Kenny G tickets, I’ll go and watch his concert with my husband.

"I'm very happy nevertheless because my husband is interested (in the latter)."

Sounds like it's going to be a date!

Kenny G performs in Singapore on July 8. G-Dragon is coming for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 3.

