Which male K-celeb's face is most wanted by clients? Korean plastic surgeons spill

Most of us know that South Korea is a plastic surgery capital with many known K-celebrities who have gone under the knife. Of course, there are also many others who are just born good-looking.

If you're a K-pop fan, you might be familiar with the Korean news talkshow TMI News. The show discusses TMI (Too Much Information) information about idols from the public through an online form which is then reported on the show.

In a recent episode, a few plastic surgeons joined the show and revealed seven handsome male K-celebrities whose faces are most wanted by their clients.

Curious who they named? Read on to find out.

1. Astro's Cha Eun-woo

When we talk about handsome Korean stars, it must include the True Beauty actor Cha Eun-woo.

With his jaw-dropping handsome looks, it is no wonder that he is known as a 'Face Genius'. His appearance alone has also propelled him to the top of the plastic surgeons' list.

The 24-year-old's perfectly symmetrical face was regarded by everyone in the show as the ideal South Korean beauty standard.

Eun-woo is currently filming his first movie Decibel, an action thriller where he plays a navy sonar technician. The movie revolves around a terrorist who plants a unique sound bomb in the city centre. The Navy gets involved to stop the attack as a similar incident occurred in a submarine a year ago.

Anyone excited to see him in a military uniform?

2. Seo Kang-joon

Next on the list is actor Seo Kang-joon from the drama Cheese in the Trap. His light brown eyes are the most requested by clients, though we're not sure how that can be achieved through surgery.

Kang-joon, 27, will be starring in an upcoming romantic-comedy movie called Happy New Year alongside Lee Dong-wook, Girls' Generation's YoonA, and ex-Running Man member Lee Kwang-soo.

3. BTS V

Joining the list is 25-year-old V, also known as Taehyung, from the best-selling South Korean band BTS.

Many have fallen in love with V's facial features, and according to the show's plastic surgeons, many male clients want eyes like his.

V — together with his bandmates — released a new song Butter on May 21, which ranked first on Billboard Hot 100 and is spending its second week on the chart. His solo song Stigma also topped the Billboard's World Digital Songs sales chart.

4. Song Kang

Nicknamed 'The Son of Netflix' by South Koreans, Song Kang's handsome features are highly requested among clients.

The 27-year-old's new romance drama Nevertheless, which also stars The World of the Married's Han So-hee, will premiere on Netflix on June 19.

ALSO READ: Hospital Playlist 2, The Penthouse 3: 10 new K-dramas and movies showing in June

5. BtoB Yook Sung-jae

This idol-actor is adored by many for his innocent boy-next-door looks and what stands out the most is definitely his eyes.

Sung-jae's double eyelids are so unique, according to the plastic surgeons, that they're difficult to duplicate with cosmetic surgery.

The 26-year-old is currently serving his military service and will only be discharged in November 2021. His last acting gig was in the fantasy drama called Mystic Pop-up Bar with Hwang Jung-eum.

6. BTS Jin

Joining his bandmate V, BTS Jin has also made it into the list.

Nicknamed 'worldwide handsome', Jin, 28, made headlines in South Korea and around the world for his facial symmetry, which is said to precisely meet the 'golden ratio', prompting comparisons to the Greek god Zeus.

Jin humbly said in an interview with Zoom for the Indian ARMY, the name for their fandom, that he feels his looks are "like a decoration on delicious food".

He told Zoom: "I don't think my looks overshadow my singing, looking good is actually a plus factor, not a minus. Of course looks could distract you a little, but I think it's an additional factor and not something that takes away something. It's like a decoration on delicious food."

7. Sehun

It is no surprise that Exo member Sehun, 27, also made it into the list.

The plastic surgeons praised Sehun's natural V-shaped jawline and high nose bridge, even remarking how he has the perfect slope on his nose bridge.

Together with his bandmates, he just released a new song called Don't Fight The Feeling on June 7, which marks Lay's first appearance in some time and also the return of D.O and Xiumin after they are discharged from military service.

