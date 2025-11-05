Mama Awards 2025 boasts jaw-dropping list of presenters including Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jun-hyuk, Hyeri, Ahn Hyo-seop, Go Youn-jung

As with every Mama Awards ceremony, big names are in the lineup of attendees.

The awards show will be held on Nov 28 and 29 in Hong Kong, with K-drama stars Kim Hye-soo hosting the first day and Park Bo-gum the following day.

To honour the top K-pop acts, this year's presenter lineup includes South Korean stars like Ju Ji-hoon, Cho Sae-ho, Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Jun-hyuk, Lee Soo-hyuk, Jang Do-yeon, Hyeri, Ahn Eun-jin, Ahn Hyo-seop, Park Hyung-sik, Yim Si-wan, Shin Ye-eun, Lee Do-hyun, Lee Jun-young and Go Youn-jung.

Also joining the list is American actress-singer Arden Cho, best known for lending her voice to KPop Demon Hunters' Rumi.

On the first day, acts performing at Mama Awards include K-pop groups Super Junior, I-dle, Enhypen, Ive, Babymonster, Boynextdoor, NCT Wish and Treasure, as well as Hong Kong boy group Mirror.

On the second day, the performance lineup includes superstar G-Dragon, and K-pop acts Stray Kids, Aespa, Riize, Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and rookie co-ed group Allday Project.

Mama Awards 2025 will be held at Kai Tak Stadium and livestreamed globally through Mnet Plus.

Alternatively, fans can catch it live on HBO Max by subscribing to the streaming service from $14.48/month or $129.98/year.

