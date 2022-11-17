Man allegedly caught masturbating at Blackpink's US concert, apprehended by security

That's one big nope.

Blinks, or Blackpink's fans as they're known, were perturbed when it was revealed that a male audience member at the K-pop group's US concert had been caught "masturbating/touching himself inappropriately". The man was subsequently apprehended by security and escorted out of the venue.

Tweets surrounding the incident were posted by Twitter user @rosiesb****xx on Wednesday (Nov 16).

The user wrote how they and their companions had helped to inform security about the man's behaviour, sharing that the man then attempted to make a quick escape but was thwarted by security.

The Twitter user clarified, however, that "fortunately", they did not witness the act as it had happened two rows behind them in the VIP section.

"We were just helping to inform the security about him since we were VIP1 and had an easy access to the security," they wrote.

Although it is not clear exactly when the incident happened, it is believed to have been during one of Blackpink's tour dates in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov 14 and 15.

A separate video allegedly of the same incident posted by Twitter user Pinksslut showed a man being forcibly dragged out of the concert arena by security personnel.

Somebody really got arrested ?? I thought we were joking 😭pic.twitter.com/GGcwcR6FV2 — ً (@pinkssIut) November 16, 2022

Needless to say, netizens were left appalled and disgusted.

While it's disturbing to say the least, it isn't the first time that such an act has been reported during a concert.

In 2019, a male fan was reported to have been caught pleasuring himself at K-pop group Momoland's concert in Mexico before he was hauled out of the venue.

A group of male attendees were also seen screaming sexually explicit words at the singers, reported The Malay Mail and Koreaboo.

What's worse, there were also those who victim-blamed Momoland members for their stage outfits.

Let's just say that it's fine to have fun and let loose, but not in that way.

Blackpink is currently on the North American leg of their Born Pink world tour. The four-member girl group will hold their concert in Singapore on May 13 next year, with ticket prices ranging from $168 to $398.

Tickets will go on public sale from Nov 24.

Here's hoping concert-goers here know how to behave appropriately.

