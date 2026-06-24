Man pays $960 for Diane Keaton's nail clippers

A man in Spain paid $960 for a pair of nail clippers belonging to the late Hollywood actress Diane Keaton.

Gustavo Egusquiza, a communications consultant from Bilbao, has added the nail clippers once used by the Annie Hall star — who died aged 79 in October 2025 — to an eccentric collection of celebrity memorabilia that also includes a teapot that once belonged to Whoopi Goldberg and a desk figurine formerly owned by legendary TV show host Larry King.

Egusquiza told Bang Showbiz: "I'm not really interested in the monetary value, I'm interested in the narrative.

"A pair of nail clippers or a teapot or humble, almost invisible objects, but they have lived in the private world of people who shaped our culture. I'm fascinated by how an everyday object can turn into a tiny capsule of someone's life."

He added: "In the end, these objects are a way of understanding how we want to be close to famous people.

"We can't invite Diane Keaton over for dinner, but we can own something that sat in her bathroom, on her desk, or in her hands. That mix of tenderness, glamour and a touch of madness feels very contemporary to me."

Egusquzia feels that his unique celebrity keepsakes are helpful in his communications consultancy work — particularly for projects linked to culture, tourism and lifestyle.

He said: "I work with hotels, destinations and cultural projects that want more than just a slogan.

"I help them find the object, the anecdote, the human gesture that will make people remember their story. My own collection of celebrity objects is almost like my storytelling laboratory.

"I don't believe in empty luxury. Real luxury is having a story to tell. And if that story starts with 'once I bought Diane Keaton's nail clippers', even better."

Equsquiza previously revealed how most of his family approve of him spending nearly four figures on The Godfather actress's clippers.

He said: "They like it. I have been collecting since I was a teenager, I don't think they think I'm crazy. If they consider me eccentric, I remain entirely unbothered."

It was revealed in April that Keaton's possessions — including her art collection and "notable pieces from her coveted wardrobe" — were to be auctioned off.

A statement from auctioneers Bonhams described the sale as a "thoughtfully curated selection of fine art, interiors, iconic fashion, personal objects, and other creative touchstones".

It added: "Comprised of American modern and contemporary fine art and photography, alongside interiors, notable fashion pieces from her coveted wardrobe, personal ephemera and entertainment memorabilia, the resulting collection illuminates Keaton's innate instinct for composition, restraint, and meaning."

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