Manager of late George Michael hopes to release singer's unfinished duet with Elton John

George Michael's former manager hopes to release a previously-unfinished duet the late singer recorded with Sir Elton John.

The Careless Whisper hitmaker — who died in December 2016 — had worked on a track called This Kind Of Love with the Candle on the Wind singer and now Andros Georgiou is hoping to get permission to put the two stars' vocals together and complete the single.

Andros has made a film called Trojan Souls about the making of George's album of the same name, which can currently be watched online, claimed Elton would have done "anything" for the former Wham! singer.

Andros, who was also George's cousin, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Elton came in to do a song called This Kind Of Love.

"I got this incredible interview with Elton that no one has seen and I'm saving that for when the film gets snapped up by a streamer like Apple.

"Elton said on the film, 'I will literally do anything for George. I know at 21 he got the Ivor Novello award, and no one had ever done that before. When I got the call, before anything was said, I said yes.'"

"We focused on finishing that song first because we knew Elton was going to come in.

"I've got George singing the track and Elton singing the track so the dream is to make another track.

"I would have to ask Elton's ­permission to put the vocals together. I'm sure Elton would say yes because he was blown away by the song and was a huge ­supporter of George."

Elton previously worked with George on a reworked version of his single Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, which they had sung at Live Aid in 1985 and which went to number one in the UK and two in the US in the early 1990s.

When George passed away, Elton publicly praised the Different Corner singer for being the "kindest [and] most generous man".

Speaking during a radio interview, he said: "I wanted to do a little tribute to him on the show because not only was he a good friend, but he was probably one of the most brilliant songwriters this country's ever produced, and certainly one of the best vocalists ever. One of the best in the world ...

"He was the kindest, most generous man, and did it without wanting any publicity. I've seen him being so kind to so many people. I'll miss him so much for his music but more than anything for his humanity."

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