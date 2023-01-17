The Mandalorian season 3 trailer pits Din Djarin and Grogu against old and new enemies

The cutest father-child duo is back! Disney has released the trailer for season three of The Mandalorian and it sees our favourite pair navigating a galaxy far, far away.

In season three of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will continue to be reunited with Grogu while the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. Picking up after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian season three will also see Din Djarin attempting to redeem himself for his transgressions of removing his helmet. The upcoming season three will also bring old and new enemies who will come into play in Din Djarin’s adventures with Grogu.

Created by Jon Favreau, season three of The Mandalorian began filming on Oct 13, 2021 and wrapped in late March 2022. The season will feature eight episodes and stars Pascal as Din Djarin himself.

Joining Pascal is Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Omid Abtahi as Dr Pershing and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto.

As revealed by the teaser trailer, Shirley Henderson voices Babu Frick whilst Tim Meadows and Christopher Llyod have also joined the cast in unannounced roles.

The Mandalorian season three premieres on Disney on March 1, 2023.