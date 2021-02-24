Mandy Moore gives birth to her first child

Mandy Moore took to Instagram to confirm she welcomed a baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith and they have called the little one Gus.

Sharing a picture of the baby, she wrote: "Gus is here... Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T"

Meanwhile, Mandy recently revealed she was "fully prepared to have surgery" in order to have a baby, as she was diagnosed with endometriosis - a medical condition that affects the tissue of the uterus - before falling pregnant.

She explained: "I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there. It was nice to have a plan and to know 'OK, well this is why I haven't been pregnant yet.'"

And Mandy also admitted that she felt fortunate to have been pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic because she had been suffering with bad morning sickness but was able to cope with the pregnancy side effect because she was at home.

She shared: "I don't know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long. I couldn't eat, I lost a bunch of weight.

"I just stayed in bed all day. But luckily, I know that's not the case for everybody, that it sometimes can persevere for the entire pregnancy."