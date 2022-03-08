Manga convention Jump Festa 2022 going global for first time with English-subtitled videos

Jump Festa is an annual manga convention in Japan that first started in 1999, and is a must-visit convention for manga and anime fans. While it is primarily a convention about manga and anime properties, video game developers such as Bandai Namco, Capcom, and Square Enix have featured in the convention before.

Held by Shueisha, the publisher of manga magazines such as Weekly Shounen Jump, Jump Festa has been affected by the pandemic, and was an online event in 2020. In 2021, the convention was a hybrid of live and online events with collaborations with various eCommerce platforms.

PHOTO: Unsplash

For Jump Festa 2022, held on December 18 and 19 2021, Shueisha will continue with the hybrid format, but will go one step further with it. For the first time ever, the stage shows from the convention will be made available on YouTube with English subtitles.

A total of 15 stage shows will be available to watch from March 8 to 21, 2022.

The stage shows cover the following manga titles:

Bleach

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Dr. Stone

Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Jujutsu Kaisen

My Hero Academia

One Piece

Platinum End

The Prince of Tennis II

Spy x Family

World Trigger

World’s End Harem

PHOTO: Facebook/Anime Pop

These stage shows usually involve a panel discussion with people involved in the series. This could be the first step in Jump Festa becoming a global event in the future. Manga fans, keep an eye on the Jump YouTube channel and official site for updates surrounding this event!

ALSO READ: Manga piracy costs industry $11.8 billion in 2021

This article was first published in Geek Culture.