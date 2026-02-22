Manon Bannerman taking a break from Katseye for her 'health and wellbeing'

Manon Bannerman is taking a break from Katseye for her "health and wellbeing".

The group - which was recently nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys - shared a statement about the new development and insisted that all members "fully support this decision."

They posted on social media platform Weverse: Hello. After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.

"We fully support this decision. Katseye remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.

"Thank you to our Eyekons for your continued love, patience, and understanding."

The band will continue with members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung in Manon's absence.

