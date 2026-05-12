Manon rebrands TikTok account, fans suspect official departure from Katseye soon

Manon from Katseye has raised eyebrows with the recent changes to her social media pages.

The Swiss singer, who has been on hiatus from the global girl group since late February, changed her display name on TikTok from "Meret Manon" to simply "Manon" and deleted all but three of her posts yesterday (May 11).

The 23-year-old also archived all her previous reposts, only leaving one explaining the pronunciation of her name.

On Instagram, netizens noted that she removed the email function from her page.

In response to a fanpage's coverage on the news, an X user wrote: "Solo era incoming - she wants to prepare the masses to know how to pronounce her name when she finally debuts."

Manon has officially removed every repost from her TikTok except for one video explaining the proper pronunciation of her name. #MANON #MERETMANON pic.twitter.com/aGvqlP224o — KATSEYE News (@NewsKatseye) May 10, 2026

Another said: "She is out! Time for the announcement - let us Eyekons (fandom name) and girls have their peace."

Refuting the speculation, one netizen said: "I don't know sh*t about Katseye but maybe she wants a certain look or aesthetic for her TikTok account."

Rumours about Manon's departure from Katseye have long been brewing, most recently with her taking to Instagram on May 3 to do her first livestream since going on hiatus. Fans noted that she had foregone the use of Weverse, which is the official platform Katseye use to communicate with fans.

Manon was also absent from the group's high-profile appearance at the Coachella music festival in April. Hours later, she made an on-stage appearance during British singer Pinkpantheress' performance at the same event.

Earlier that month, it was observed she removed the group's name from her Instagram bio. The other Katseye members - Daniela, Sophia, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae - still list it in theirs.

Manon's hiatus was announced through Weverse on Feb 20, with a joint statement from her agency Hybe and Geffen writing: "After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.

"We fully support this decision. Katseye remain committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right."

Later that day, Manon provided her own statement and clarified through the platform: "I want you to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. Thank you for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I love you endlessly and can't wait to see you again."

Katseye debuted on June 28, 2024, with the members formed through the Hybe and Geffen Records joint reality series The Debut: Dream Academy.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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