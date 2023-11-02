'Many people say I look like him': Jackson Wang trolls clueless reporter in street interview

If they look like a famous idol and talk like a famous idol, chances are they're probably a good-looking doppelganger.

Not this time though, as one reporter from Xiaohongshu page Camping Time found out.

A recent video titled "Interviewed Jackson Wang on the streets of Shanghai" was uploaded by them on Oct 29 that shows a street interview with various people about — you guessed it — camping.

Jackson and a friend were also interviewed, though the reporter did not recognise him. In her defence, the 29-year-old star looked relatively lowkey wearing baggy plaid trousers, a bomber jacket and sunglasses. His split-dyed brown and blonde hair was also tied up in two buns and he sported some stubble.

Jackson was a good sport about the interview, answering: "We've been camping before, but not together."

He also said he didn't have any "special feelings" about camping, while his companion said that he liked the relaxation and "sense of freedom" camping brought him.

Jackson also took the moment promote his own event, a Halloween carnival which was open between Oct 26 and Oct 31, inviting the reporter to it.

"What do you two do for a living?" the reporter asked at this point.

Jackson cheekily responded: "I'm a singer."

When asked further if he was Jackson Wang, he replied without missing a beat: "No, but many people say I really look like him."

The reporter only realised when she interviewed the next person that it was indeed the Got7 rapper-singer, but nevertheless took the blunder in stride, gushing that the "enthusiastic citizen" Jackson was "so cute" in his interview.

Netizens were tickled by the interaction, with some people commenting on what Jackson might have been thinking.

"I don't know what this is, but I want to promote my carnival," wrote a netizen channelling Jackson.

Another wrote: "I don't know what this is, but I want to join in the fun."

One netizen, presumably interviewed for the same clip, was shocked at their proximity to the idol: "Oh my god, Jackson Wang and I both accepted your interview! Oh my god!"

This isn't the only time Jackson has been stopped on the streets and mistaken for a regular resident of Shanghai.

Back in 2020, a clip of him and two others — a friend and seemingly his bodyguard — being interviewed made its rounds on Weibo, and netizens were quick to call him an "enthusiastic citizen" who "likes to join in the fun" back then too.

One netizen commented that people in Shanghai should pay attention to those who look like Jackson Wang doing seemingly normal things like "sneaking into tour groups and listening to the tour guide's explanations", "buying sandwich biscuits in bulk at the supermarket" or "taking photos of tigers at the zoo".

"That's right, don't doubt your eyes, it is him!"

