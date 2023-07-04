'Many who queue at outlets are familiar faces': SingPost staff brace for swarm of Taylor Swift fans on ticket sale day

SINGAPORE – Taylor Swift fans will not be the only anxious ones when general tickets to the American pop star’s Singapore concerts at the National Stadium go on sale on Friday.

SingPost staff manning the branch counters islandwide are also getting ready for the crowds, just like how Coldplay fans formed long queues for tickets when general sales kicked off on June 20.

All tickets to the British rock band’s six concerts at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31 sold out quickly after going on sale. The first batch of presale tickets were released online a day before general sales.

The demand for Swift’s six nights at the same venue on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 is also expected to be high. Besides SingPost outlets, general tickets are also sold online at ticketing agency Ticketmaster’s website and through a telephone hotline.

While SingPost branches have also sold tickets for other popular gigs such as K-pop girl group Blackpink’s May 13 and 14 shows at the National Stadium, Coldplay and Swift’s six-night runs are officially the biggest concerts staged in Singapore.

Ms Nurul Ashikin, branch manager at SingPost’s Tiong Bahru Post Office outlet, recalls how all branches saw a surge in customers after word spread among Coldplay fans that there was a higher chance of success in getting concert tickets physically through the post offices.

“The exhilaration and anxiety will start to kick in at least a day before the ticket sales start, as we know a lot of customers are counting on us to secure a ticket for them to see their idols,” says the 37-year-old.

Still, she adds, there is “a massive sense of being victorious and great satisfaction” when customers are successful. “I love the challenge and opportunity to meet enthusiastic concertgoers.”

Ms Doris Lee, 49, branch manager at SingPost’s Jurong East Post Office, says: “We tend to have butterflies in our stomachs and feel as excited as the fans. The (feeling of achievement) is great when we see them jumping with joy, and they really appreciate our efforts.”

Many of those who queue for concert tickets at the outlets are familiar faces, says Mr Eugenio Sabado Duque Jr, branch manager at SingPost’s Tanglin Post Office.

“Most of our Ticketmaster customers are repeat customers who were successful in their previous purchases, so it’s a good feeling seeing them once in a while, and sharing the excitement and anticipation,” adds the 44-year-old.

All three SingPost staff advise fans to familarise themselves with Ticketmaster’s rules and regulations governing the general ticket sales for Swift’s concerts.

For example, only those who pre-registered and received access codes can buy general sale tickets.

While SingPost branches have different opening hours, many fans camped overnight in the case of the Coldplay general sale, hoping to be at the front of the queue.

Says Ms Lee: “Be prepared to come early, and we will do our best.”

