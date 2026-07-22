Marc Anthony welcomes 8th child

Marc Anthony has become a dad for the eighth time.

The 57-year-old singer announced in a post on his Instagram page that his wife Nadia Ferreira had given birth to a daughter, who they have called Myla.

Alongside pictures of their two-year-old son Marco holding the newborn, Marc wrote in Spanish: "What a great blessing to be able to share with you the arrival of our precious MYLA.

"You can't imagine the happiness we have at home, we are over the moon."

Congratulations messages poured in from the couple's famous friends, including hairdresser to the stars Ken Paves, who wrote: "Congratulations!! I'm so happy for you."

Marc is also dad to Arianna, 32, and Chase, 36, with former girlfriend Debbie Rosado; Cristian, 25, and Ryan, 22, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres; and 18-year-old twins Esme and Maximilian with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Marc and Nadia married in Miami, Florida in January 2023 just months before Marco arrived in June of that year.

The world-famous singer previously revealed that he regrets giving so much to his music career, as it meant he had time away from his children as they grow up.

He told CBS Sunday Morning: "The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time…What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn't work out that way.

"It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder was it all worth it. Was it worth it? You know, on that level."

Marc also opened up about his fourth marriage to Nadia in a chat with E! News back in March 2025, saying: "I have a wonderful family, a wonderful wife — Marquito is a year and a half. I'm just enjoying this stage of my life."

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